Littlehampton slimmer earns Slimming World gold award

Slimming consultant Natasha Bunby has been awarded gold status because of her success in helping members achieve their dream weight.

She became a consultant at Slimming World’s Parkside Littlehampton group in April 2016 after losing 12 stone herself.

The gold award is given to consultants who provide exceptional service that keeps members coming back week after week.

It represents the highest level of service in slimming as only three per cent of consultants have achieved gold status.

Natasha said: “I am delighted to have received the gold award. I absolutely love my job. I’m passionate about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight and seeing them succeed is reward enough, but being given this recognition for the whole group really is the icing on the cake.

“This award belongs to the Parkside group’s members and myself. They’re the ones who make our groups the success that they are, with their fabulous commitment, the wonderful support they give each other every week, and, above all, their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan.

“They make the group a fun, buzzy place to be and I can safely say I always look forward to going to work. I truly believe I have the best job in the world.”

Natasha’s groups are on Mondays at 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Parkside Evangelical Church in St Floras Road. Drop in to a session or phone Natasha on 07835599918 for more details.

