Littlehampton café commissions 7ft wooden soldier statue for veterans’ club

A 7ft wooden soldier silhouette has been commissioned by a Littlehampton café in honour of the town’s veterans’ club.

Gary Hughesdon, owner of Café 72 in High Street, approached the Littlehampton Men’s Shed workshop to create the wooden statue.

DM1930765a.jpg. Statue made for Remembrance Sunday unveiled in Littlehampton. Made by Roy Amos, (in front and justo the left of the statue). Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190903-181629008

Men’s Shed member Roy Amos collects for veterans’ charities all year round and has been crafting wooden statues akin to the ‘Silent Soldier’ silhouettes seen for Remembrance Day for causes around the area.

On March 9, his latest creation was unveiled at the café as a tribute to all those who have died in war.

Made of plywood, the statue is the outline of Roy himself, an example of him literally putting his ‘body and soul’ into the project.

“I have been collecting for the veterans for over 20 years,” he said. “I’ve always done it for my dad, because he was in the RAF.”

Men’s Shed is a group where members make and mend things together, work on their own projects and undertake work to benefit the community.

In February, Café 72 hosted the first anniversary celebration of the Littlehampton Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club.

Club members were joined by the organising committee and well-wishers from the Forgotten Veterans UK charity, based in Portsmouth, for a celebratory breakfast.