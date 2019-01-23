Littlehampton banker among those convicted in Christmas drink-driving crackdown

A Littlehampton banker was one of 57 drink-drivers convicted as part of a crackdown over the Christmas period.

Leanne Perkins, 31, of Timberleys in Littlehampton, was arersted in Charles Purley Way, Bognor Regis, on December 9, said police.

Sussex Police

She was charged with driving with 44mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, according to police - the legal limit is 35mcg.

A police spokesman said that, in a hearing at Worthing Magistrates' Court on December 28, Perkins was disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay a £249 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

A Bognor Regis man was also sentenced after being caught drink-driving in Wick Street, Littlehampton.

Police said Tomasz Bonislawski, a 39-year-old forklift driver of George IV Walk, Bognor, was arrested on December 15 and charged with driving with 91mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 4, police said, Bonislawski was disaqualified from driving for 23 months and ordered to pay a £380 fine, £85 costs and a £38 victim surcharge.

A police spokesman said a total of 240 arrests were made in Sussex during the campaign, named Operation Crackdown, which ran from December 1, 2018, to January 1, 2019.

Of these, said the spokesman, 57 have been convicted so far and a further 36 have been charged to attend court. The remaining drivers have either been released under investigation pending further enquiries or released without charge.

The police spokesman said: "If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following:

- A minimum 12 month ban;

- An unlimited fine;

- A possible prison sentence;

- A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

- An increase in your car insurance;

- Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

"People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

"If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999."

