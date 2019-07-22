Large emergency response to incident in Littlehampton

Emergency crews are responding to an incident in Littlehampton this evening (July 22).

A number of emergency vehicles are on scene in Beach Road, Littlehampton, along with a technical rescue unit and an aerial ladder platform.

Emergency services at the scene in Littlehampton

The road has also been closed off to traffic.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire Service confirmed it was 'assisting the ambulance service with a casualty'.

She said she could not confirm any more details at this stage.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.