Lancing man arrested after reports of a ‘stabbing’ in Bognor

A 26-year-old man from Lancing was arrested this morning on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of a controlled class A drug after he was detained by members of the public, police have confirmed.

A spokesman confirmed officers were called at 12.06am to an alleyway at Durlston Drive, near Bersted Green Surgery.

They added: “It was alleged that he had stabbed someone following an altercation involving a man and a woman who made off from the scene as the occupants of a nearby house arrived having heard the disturbance. However, a victim had not come forward or been identified on Tuesday afternoon.”

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries before being taken into custody.

He was later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of heroin, interviewed and later released under investigation, police added.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may know of a potential victim is asked to report online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 5 of 20/02.