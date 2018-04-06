Jordan and Archer set for Sussex head-to-head in Indian Premier League

There's a Sussex showdown in the offing in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

Chris Jordan is set to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Rajasthan Royals, who are due to have Jofra Archer in their ranks for the huge T20 tournament.

The 23-year-old Archer was signed by Rajasthan for £800,000 in the IPL auction earlier this year - that despite having no previous IPL or international experience.

The Sunrisers team also includes England’s Alex Hales and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. The Royals team includes England duo Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

A team can play a maximum of four overseas players.

The match will start at 3.30pm our time on Monday.

This will be the first season in the IPL for Archer, but Jordan made his debut in 2016 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, taking 11 wickets in nine matches and best figures of 4/11, which came against the Gujarat Lions. He was signed by the then defending champions, the Sunrisers, last year, but played only one match in the eliminator against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The IPL starts on Saturday as defending champions Mumbai Indians will play two-time winners, the Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai have won the most wins (three) in the tournament's relatively-short history.

