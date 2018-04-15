In-store collection for Wickmas

Littlehampton Rotary Club members have thanked customers for their support during a two-day bucket collection.

They set up a stand at Tesco Littlehampton and collected money for Wick Information Centre.

Geoff Watts, chairman of the community service committee, said: “Littlehampton Rotary Club have supported the Wick Information Centre for almost ten years now and have been admirers of its management by Julie Roby and her team, plus support by the management committee.

“Our club have agreed to sponsor the Wickmas event for 2018 and I made the decision to have an Easter collection at Tesco Littlehampton. We are most grateful to Tesco management and staff for their help and understanding.

“I am pleased to announce that we raised £660.”