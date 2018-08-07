In pictures: Brighton Pride parade 2018

An estimated 450,000 flocked to the city this weekend to celebrate Brighton Pride, and many of them watched the vibrant community parade through the city.

Always a highlight of the Brighton Pride celebrations, the parade saw LGBT groups, community organisations, charities, emergency services and dance groups march through the city from Hove Lawns to Preston Park on Saturday (August 4).

Brighton Pride parade 2018 (Photograph: Lucia Hrastic) SUS-180708-122726001

Photographs by Lucia Hrastic, Chris Jepson, Eddie Mitchell and Bex Bastable.

