Hundreds of families visit secret cinema screening of Wind in the Willows near Worthing

Hundreds of children turned up in fancy dress for a secret den cinema screening at The World’s End pub in Patching.

More than 1,400 visitors took part in the free two-day event last weekend (November 17 and 18), to enjoy screenings of Wind in the Willows films and raised £565 for Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex.

Mr Toad showed off his vintage car to guests at The World's End secret den cinema

Families gathered in a heated, woodland themed marquee to watch the giant film screen and children could have their faces painted at their favourite characters.

Visitors had the opportunity to meet characters such as Mr Toad with his vintage car, Ratty, Otter and Badger and goody bags were given to the best-dressed child and best-dressed family.

There was Wind in the Willows themed food including Ratty’s picnic, Mr Badger’s barbecue, Mr Toad’s jacket potatoes and Otter’s soups, as well as snacks for everyone to enjoy while watching the film.

Chris Gilmour, general manager of The World’s End, said: “It was amazing, so a big thank you to everyone that came along. One of the delights of being a traditional English country pub is that we are at the heart of its community, a place where people can meet and come together.

“Hosting an event such as the Secret Den Cinema provides the perfect opportunity for us to give something back to our community and of course raise money for a very worthwhile cause. It was great fun and we will certainly be organising many more, so be sure to follow us on Facebook and look out for the announcements.”

