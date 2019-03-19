Here’s the average household income and age in these Littlehampton streets

We’ve looked at the average household income and age of residents in the Littlehampton area.

We have used the information from the website www.propertydetective.com which has gathered the details via the Office for National Statistics. All street pictures from Google Maps. See also: The 11 worst Littlehampton area roads for fatal and serious accidents

Bayford Road, Littlehampton. Average age of residents is 45, older than the national average of 39. Average household income of 27,000 pounds is around the national average.

River Road, Littlehampton. Average age of residents is 40, slightly older than the national average of 39. Average household income is around the national average of 27,000 pounds.

Linden Road, Littlehampton. Average age of residents is 37, slightly younger than the national average of 39. Average household income is around the national average of 27,000 pounds.

Courtwick Road, Littlehampton. Average age of residents is 42, slightly older than the national average of 39. Average household income of 30,000 is slightly higher than the national average.

