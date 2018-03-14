Worthing and Southlands hospital staff toast fine survey results

It’s official. Worthing and Southlands are two of the best hospitals in the country to work at, staff themselves have said.

The 2017 NHS Staff Survey results also place Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Trust, which also runs St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, among the top five trusts where staff are most likely to recommend the care provided there.

NHS staff celebrating outside Worthing Hospital. Phil Westlake pww_6695

More than 300 NHS organisations were surveyed in England, with 485,000 employees completing the questionnaire, including 4,000 working in the three hospitals run by the trust.

The results show:

* 72 per cent of trust staff would recommend it as a place to work (national average 61 per cent)

* 81 per cent said if a friend or relative needed treatment, they would be happy with the standard of care provided (71 per cent average)

* 83 per cent of staff said care of patients is their organisation’s top priority

* 78 per cent said their hospital acts on concerns raised by patients

Chief executive Marianne Griffiths said: “Nobody knows our hospitals better than the people who work in them, so their five-star review is fantastic news for patients and one of the best endorsements we could ever receive.

“I am absolutely thrilled that our hospitals have been ranked fifth best in the country when it comes to how likely staff are to recommend our care to friends or relatives, or rating the organisation as a place to work.

“It is a fact that better engaged staff provide better patient care, so our NHS Staff Survey results are a genuine cause for celebration, especially at a time when pressure on our staff has never been greater.”

Though largely positive, the Staff Survey also highlights areas for improvements, in line with hospitals across the country.

Staffing shortages, work pressures and working additional hours were all identified as areas of concern at the trust.

It is looking to address the staff shortages by recruiting registered nurses, theatre practitioners, middle-grade doctors and consultants in a number of specialities.

Visit www.westernsussexhospitals.nhs.uk/jobs

* Nationally, just 31 per cent of NHS staff were satisfied with their pay; 58 per cent worked additional unpaid hours; 38 per cent reported feeling unwell due to work-related stress.

