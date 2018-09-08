The Big Get Together raises vital funds for St Barnabas House hospice

Families have raised thousands of pounds for hospice care this summer by joining in The Big Get Together.

The campaign is run by St Barnabas House, the hospice for Worthing, Adur, Arun and Henfield, to encourage people to gather with friends, family and colleagues to have fun and raise money for the charity at the same time.

The Brattle family from Goring held an American-themed party

Emma Sage from Littlehampton held a fête in her garden on August 4 in memory of her grandfather Tom Brooks and raised £1,424 for the hospice, then the Brattle family from Goring held their third big get together on August 11 and raised £7,035.85.

Jenny Murrell, community fundraising officer, said: “I would like to say a big thank you to both the Brattle family and the Sage family for holding two fantastic events to raise vital funds for the hospice.

“The money raised between the two families equates to just shy of the total cost of providing all the care in our 20-bed in-patient unit for an entire day, which is an incredible amount.”

Steve and Debbie Brattle chose an American theme and guests wore some brilliant costumes. There was a barbecue, live entertainment, a cocktail bar, beer pong and a raffle.

Steve said: “This is the third year that we have held a themed party in aid of St Barnabas and in memory of Debbie’s dad, Spencer Rayment, and sister, Dawn Madell. Both Spencer and Dawn received fantastic care from St Barnabas, who helped them and our family through difficult times.

“It is our intention to hold these events every year and the challenge is to outdo the previous year. The first year we raised £2,600 with an Italian night and last year’s Mexican party raised £3,600. This year’s American night surpassed all our goals with an incredible total of £7,035.85 raised.

“The night was a party from start to finish, with almost 200 guests. We bopped the night away, helped by well-known Elvis tribute act Suspiciously Elvis.

“We have already started planning next year’s ‘disco inferno’ night, where the goal will be to raise £10,000 for our hospice.”

Emma Sage and sister-in-law Charlotte Sage arranged a tombola as Tom loved going to fêtes and the tombola was his favourite stall.

They also held a raffle and organised other fundraising activities on the day, raising a total of £712. This was then doubled by Halifax, where Emma’s cousin works.

Emma said: “My gramps was a very proud man and always paid his way so I’m really happy that we can give a little back to the hospice.

“No money or words can ever really thank the staff at St Barnabas enough for the love, care and dignity they gave our gramps and also the support they gave us as a family but I hope this might help someone else’s nan or grandad. We will continue to support St Barnabas as often as we can.”

To find out more about The Big Get Together, visit www.stbh.org.uk/tbgt or telephone the St Barnabas House fundraising team on 01903 254777.

