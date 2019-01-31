See inside Rustington Hall’s new activities suite

Residents at Rustington Hall are delighted with their new bespoke activities suite, unveiled at an open day yesterday.

The care home, in Station Road, Rustington, has recently been refurbished and now has three defined zones. Two rabbits and two guinea pigs have joined the ‘family’ and are proving popular at animal cuddle time. Read more: Excitement at Rustington Hall as new bespoke suite is unveiled

Gathering at the open day for the new activity suite at Rustington Hall, Station Road, Rustington.

Amy Holder, activities co-ordinator, cuts the ribbon accompanied by chairman Tom Ridley.

Activities co-ordinator Amy Holder with some of the residents and one of the rabbits.

Activities co-ordinator Amy Holder with Nora Ackerman and one of the rabbits.

