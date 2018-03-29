Runner hopes ‘to get hearts and minds going’ for charity

Starting a new job at the British Heart Foundation has opened Jason Rassell’s eyes to the amazing work the charity does.

An established trainer with more than 20 years’ experience, Jason Rassell, from East Preston, started as learning and development manager in December.

He has set himself a challenge to raise £1,000 for the foundation to help fund vital research into heart conditions.

Jason said: “I really have realised they do an amazing job. Last year, 77p of every £1 raised went on research to either help save lives, or help promote preventative measures, but still one in four people die of heart problems.

“They do amazing research into heart and circulatory diseases, including heart failure, vascular dementia, stroke and diabetes, and any money I can raise will really help the research and hopefully help find cures or at least make life easier for anyone who suffers one of these conditions.”

Jason’s British Heart Foundation Challenge involves ten half marathons, three marathons and one Olympic triathlon.

He completed the new London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday, powering through the streets of the city on a route taking in its iconic buildings.

Jason will be running the Brighton Marathon on Sunday, April 15, and the London Marathon a week later, and ‘to get people’s heart and minds going’, he is holding an event on Saturday, April 7, at The Guide Hall, Duke Street, Littlehampton.

Jason said: “Join the fun and get your heart and mind going. It will include exercise classes, CPR training and a hearty quiz. There are also lots of other activities, including a raffle and tombola.”

Tracey Gambles will run a beginners exercise class from 2pm to 2.45pm, followed by an advanced exercise class from 2.45pm to 3.30pm.

Jason will run a CPR training and health eating session from 3.30pm to 4pm, CPR training from 6pm to 7pm, and a hearty quiz from 7pm to 9pm.

The cost is £4 per activity or three for £10. Email jasonrassell@hotmail.com to book.

Visit www.justgiving.com/jason-rassell2017 for more information and to make a donation.

MORE NEWS

PICTURE GALLERY: Brighton Half Marathon 2018

’Special’ feat for marathon man Satchell

PICTURE GALLERY: Worthing Half Marathon action