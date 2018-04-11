Patients organise meeting about GPs and healthcare

A meeting run by patients will be putting healthcare in the spotlight.

Organised by the REAL Patient Group, patients from Littlehampton, Rustington, Angmering and East Preston are invited to a public meeting on Saturday, April 28 at the Woodlands Centre in Rustington from 10.30am until midday.

People will hear from GPs and health professionals about their plans for local health services, have your questions answered and find out how you can be involved and help to shape the future of NHS services in the area.

The meeting will be a chance to find out more about the Local Community Network – the new way of working for the six GP practices in the area – and its priorities for care in our area.

The meeting will give you the opportunity to join your practice’s patient participation group.

For details, email realpatientsgroup@gmail.com or call 07736 575651.