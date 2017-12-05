National award for excellent customer care

A Wick-based medical home delivery service has won a national award for patient services.

Fittleworth Medical, a dispensing appliance contractor, was presented with the NHS DAC Patient Services Award from the British Healthcare Trades Association by Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

Fittleworth Medical staff, from left, customer service adviser Annette Colebrook-Taylor, customer service manager Yvonne Fraser, finance and customer service director Andy Shaffer, customer service team leader Leigh-Ann Gardner and customer service adviser Kjersti Napier-Raikes

The award recognises the service and support staff provide in dispensing specialist medical appliances to patients. Feedback from nurses and patients was taken into consideration.

Fittleworth demonstrated excellent customer service, supported by the in-depth training teams complete on internal and external courses.

Yvonne Fraser, customer services manager, said: “I am thrilled that the team have won this award, it is a great achievement that recognises the hard work they put in to getting essential medical appliances to patients on time, every time.”

The company has been dispensing for more than 30 years and is a growing employer in the area.

Its 150 staff based in the head office will be moving in to new premises in Wick in the new year and the company has ambitious growth plans.