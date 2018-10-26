Lanes Health Clubs Rustington offers free classes and treatments during open weekend

Free health MOTs, quick exercise classes, wellness treatments, menu samples and more are on offer at Lanes Health Clubs Rustington at its open weekend.

The club, in Golfers Lane, Angmering, is opening its doors for all members and non-members on Saturday and Sunday, October 27-28, from 8am to 8pm.

Owner Chris Lane said: “Our adult-only health club is not just somewhere to come to start your fitness journey, it is a community, a new way of life.

“From the free health MOT, classes, treatments and seminars, there is something for everyone and our open weekend is the perfect occasion to come and see what we can do for you. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to Lanes.”

Meet the team and trial all the health club has to offer. All visitors can sample the menu and guest coffee blend, view the local art stalls and indulge in a range of free massage and wellness treatments, including pressure point massage, mini manicures and acupuncture demos.

Everyone will have access to the swimming and spa facilities, the chance to have a go at the gym floor challenges, take part in a selection of exercise classes and book a complimentary health MOT.

The open weekend is also an opportunity to preview the new TechnoGym equipment that will be used in the gym refurbishment in November.

Visit www.laneshealthclubs.co.uk/offer/ for full details and to book a free health MOT, exercise class or treatment.

