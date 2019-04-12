Free slippers for Littlehampton residents as extra swap date added

An extra Slipper Swap event for Littlehampton has been added to the new West Sussex County Council programme.

Introduced this year, the county council Slipper Swaps have been extremely popular, with more than 350 new pairs already given out, so an extra date has been added to meet demand.

Nicole Cooper with Amanda Jupp, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for adults and health

Residents can take their tired, worn-out, old slippers to Littlehampton Library on Friday, April 26, from 10am to 2pm and exchange them for a new pair of sturdy slippers.

Daniel MacIntyre, falls prevention lead, said: “Understandably, the Slipper Swaps we have already held have proven immensely popular among our residents but there is far more to them than just a means to keeping our feet warm in the colder months of the year.

“Each person who trades in their old pair of slippers not only receives a new pair of sturdy slippers to help keep them safe around the home but also a wealth of information on other simple steps they can take to help reduce their risk of falling.

“I hope anyone who would benefit from some new slippers and advice on how to stay steady on their feet can make the time to come along to our next event.”

The Slipper Swaps are part of a wider West Sussex County Council campaign to help reduce winter pressures on the NHS.

In West Sussex in 2017/18, there were 4,772 emergency hospital admissions due to falls in people aged 65 and over. Treating hip fractures as a result of a fall is estimated to cost the NHS in West Sussex more than £20million a year.

Ill-fitting slippers, or those beyond their best, pose a real risk of causing a fall, so it is hoped this campaign will help further reduce the risk of falling.