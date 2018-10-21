Field Place Miniature Railway charity day supports dementia care

Worthing and District Society of Model Engineers raised nearly £2,000 for Guild Care at its annual charity day.

Members put on a fun-packed day with games and a tombola alongside train rides on the ¼-mile circular track.

Dozens of families and children enjoyed the club’s real miniature steam locomotives and diesel electric trains at Field Place Miniature Railway.

The September event raised £1,913 and members decided to give the money to Haviland House, Guild Care’s specialist dementia care home.

Treasurer David Baldwin said: “We feel that our corner of Field Place really is a special place, not only for us but for everyone who pays us a visit.

“It’s a little known oasis, even by many local residents. We believe that we are a true community organisation by simply charging 50p for a ride we make ourselves available to most, if not all families, who wish to have a good, cheap afternoon out with their children.

“On our annual charity day we also support our selected local charitable organisation which this year, was Guild Care.”

The club runs public running days every other Sunday from spring to autumn.

If you would like to fundraise for Guild Care, visit www.guildcare.org for more information.

