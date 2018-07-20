Charity Guild Care celebrates £440k lottery grant

Charity Guild Care is celebrating being awarded £440,000 by the Big Lottery Fund.

The funding will enable the redevelopment of part of the charity’s headquarters to deliver new vital community lifeline services which will reduce loneliness and social isolation for people across the area.

Guild care's deputy chairman of trustees Antonia Hopkins and chief executive Suzanne Millard, Coastal West Sussex Mind chief executive Katie Glover and Adur & Worthing Councils' Mary D'Arcy have welcomed the grant

The conversion of the annexe at Methold House in Worthing will include a safe place for people living with mental health needs to go when they need to speak to someone, an additional day service for older people with learning difficulties and, working in partnership with Coastal West Sussex MIND, wellbeing sessions for older people who have mental health needs.

It is hoped that the new centre will be open for customers by spring/summer, 2019.

Guild Care chief executive Suzanne Millard: “This is wonderful news and secures delivery of new much needed vital services. Social isolation and loneliness are recognised as a growing problem within our communities and there is a clear demand to expand our services to meet that identified need. Working in partnership with Coastal West Sussex Mind, we have the opportunity to jointly deliver mental health services for people of all ages and to raise awareness and help to reduce stigma.”

The announcement comes 15 years after Guild Care’s healthy living centre, also based at Methold House, was opened, thanks to a lottery grant of almost £900,000.

Suzanne said it was it was ‘brilliant to see’ that, 15 years on, the centre is continuing to thrive.

“As a result of this success, we would like to expand this service and the funding will help us develop our annexe building which was, until recently, the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) ‘meals on wheels’ kitchen and is now only being used for storage,” she added.

Through the healthy living centre, Guild Care has helped over 30,000 individuals and their families and carers. Opportunities have been provided for health-related learning, relaxation, exercise, counselling, advocacy, information, screening and therapy.

Coastal West Sussex Mind chief executive Katie Glover said the charity was ‘delighted’ to have the opportunity to work in partnership with Guild Care and looked forward to bringing ‘much-needed’ mental health support to people.

Mary D’Arcy, director for communities at Adur & Worthing Councils, said: “Guild Care is a valued partner that plays a key role in supporting many people across our communities. It’s great news the charity has secured this extra money which will allow them to expand their care services.

“We look forward to continue working with Guild Care and supporting them to support our communities.”

James Harcourt, director of grant-making at the Big Lottery Fund, said: “It’s brilliant to see the difference Guild Care has made using money raised by National Lottery players, from helping to set the healthy living centre up 15 years ago to now supporting its expansion.

“It’s an inspiration to others, showing what great things can be achieved when people work together to tackle the things that really matter to their community.”

Anyone who would like to find out more about Guild Care’s services should call 01903 327327, send en email to enquiry@guildcare.org or visit www.guildcare.org