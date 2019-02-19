Arundel care home set in a castle opens its doors to dispel myths

People say they cannot believe it is a care home and now those who are curious can see inside St Wilfrid’s Arundel Priory, set in a beautiful Grade II listed castle.

The priory is run by The Order of St Johns Care Trust and, along with the trust’s other homes across the country, will be opening its doors to help bust some of the myths about living in a care home.

St Wilfrid's Arundel Priory is a care home set in a beautiful Grade II listed castle

An American-style Hoedown is planned for Tuesday, February 26, starting at 10am, and schools, residents’ loved ones and the wider community have been invited.

Rachel Stalker, manager at St Wilfrid’s Arundel Priory, said: “We are really looking forward to our Hoedown. It is important to show the local community what life is really like in a care home. Our goal is to be enriching the lives of all our residents.”

The day is set to be packed full, with two ponies provided by Arundel Riding Centre for residents and visitors to greet and feed.

American diner style food will be on the lunch menu for residents and the dining area will to be turned into an old Western set, including bales of hay provided by Marsh Farm in Walberton and decorations made by residents.

Staff and residents will be dressing up as cowgirls and cowboys ready for the main event, line dancing, and they hope as many visitors as possible will join in.

St Wilfrid’s Arundel Priory is a 24-bed care home offering residential and respite care.

