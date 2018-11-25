Guild Care makes plea for pre-Christmas donations to its charity shops

Our high streets are going through a challenging time. Cash is tight for many consumers and the ease and cheapness of online shopping can be difficult to compete with.

Unfortunately, charity retail is not immune to these issues. This has been borne out in the declining number of charity shops seen on Britain’s high streets over the last few years.

The GreenHouse is Worthing's only charity superstore

Charity shops can particularly struggle in the run-up to Christmas. Consumers are bombarded from every angle and their wallets are drained by seemingly endless work drinks, trips to see family, and parties.

Furthermore, with all the hecticness that the approaching holiday period brings, the amount of items donated to charity shops can also dwindle. People often wait until January to give away unwanted presents, or they might even wait all the way until spring to start donating in a period of decluttering.

Charities rely in part on the income generated through their shops. For example, local charity Guild Care uses such income to help fund their 30-plus services which support more than 3,000 people each year in Worthing and its surrounding areas.

These services are diverse, including support services for children and adults with disabilities and additional needs, dementia respite and day services, and supported housing schemes and assisted living accommodation. It is likely that you, a friend, or a member of your family knows a beneficiary of the charity.

To help generate income for these services, the charity is asking for donations to its 11 shops in the run-up to Christmas. These could include clothing, books, furniture, toys, or any other high quality items.

Guild Care’s retail cluster manager, Dawn West, said: “We would really appreciate any donations before Christmas. Having high-quality items in our shops helps us to compete on the high street, helps our shoppers to find great deals, and, of course, helps our charity provide its vital services.

“Also, the pre-holiday period can be a great time to declutter – it makes room for any potential guests and exciting gifts you receive.”

Guild Care has shops across Worthing and its surrounding areas at which you can donate your high-quality items. These include locations in Worthing town centre, Rustington, and Findon. Additionally, there is The Greenhouse, the charity’s superstore and donation centre at Meadow Road Depot in East Worthing. This is the perfect place for larger items such as furniture. A full list of Guild Care’s charity shop locations, including opening times, can be found on the website at www.guildcare.org

There are, of course, other ways to support Guild Care’s charity shops in the run-up to Christmas. For example, the charity’s Warwick Street shop is holding a special fashion show on the evening of Friday, November 30. This glitz and glamour event will be sure to get you into the Christmas mood, displaying an array of clothing and accessories that can be found in the store. There will also be a raffle, a glass of prosecco on arrival and nibbles available. For more information about the event, pop in to the shop, call 01903 210650, or visit Guild Care’s website.

