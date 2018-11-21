Gritters in action overnight - your Sussex weather forecast

Gritters will be out across East and West Sussex this evening as temperatures are set to drop below freezing.

Sunny intervals will remain across Sussex for the rest of today with a temperature of around 7degC.

However, the Met Office says the skies are due to clear during the night resulting in a chilly night, although a degree or two warmer on the coast.

Tomorrow (Thursday November 22) there will be more sunny intervals, although it could be cloudier in East Sussex.

There will be a gentle breeze but, as it will come from the east, it’ll feel very cold away from any shelter.

The updated forecast for the weekend is for cloudy conditions and with temperatures possibly hitting double figures.