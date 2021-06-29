Girl hit by car near Worthing school
A girl was hit by a car in Broadwater this morning.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 12:15 pm
Emergency services responded to the incident in Broadwater Road, near Bohunt School, at 9.30am.
A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm we were called to Broadwater Road, Worthing following reports a person had been hit by a vehicle.
“Ambulance crews attended the scene and a girl was assessed and treated before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”