Four lifeboats launched in search for Littlehampton missing person

Four search and rescue boats along with the police helicopter scoured the Littlehampton area as they searched for a missing person.

Littlehampton Coastguard received a report from Sussex Police on Thursday evening (September 13) that a person had gone missing in the area and may have been in the water.

Crews along with members of the Shoreham Coastguard and two boats from Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station were mobilised and conducted seafront searches. They also scoured both sides of the River Arun.

The National Police Air Service Helicopter also attended and conducted land searches with officers.

A spokesman for the Lifeboat Station said its teams were first put on standby at about 6.30pm. Half-an-hour later both boats were launched with one searching upstream of the River Arun towards Ford railway bridge whilst the other checked the coastline and the mouth of the river.

After nearly two hours of searching they were stood down.

Littlehampton Coastguard said the missing person was later located by police in the town.