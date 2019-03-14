Firefighters rescue man trapped between his van and a wall in Littlehampton

Firefighters were called to free a stricken man trapped down the side of a van in Littlehampton.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a crew was called to the Iceland store in Surrey Street at 5.36pm last night (March 13) to reports of a man trapped in an alleyway.

Firefighters arrived to find a man trapped between the side of a van and the wall, said the spokesman, after being alerted by one of his colleagues.

One fire engine was in attendance and heavy rescue equipment was deployed, including specialist airbags to create space for the man to squeeze out.

He was handed over to South East Coast Ambulance Service for assessment, said the spokesman, before being advised to go to hospital for a check-up.

Firefighters working at the scene

