Fire service called out to animal incident in Worthing.

The fire service has been called out to an animal incident in Worthing.

An aerial ladder platform from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service was seen in Muirfield Road, Worthing, at 10.42am today.

The fire service was called to Muirfield Road in Worthing

A spokesman from the fire service said they were called to reports of seagulls trapped under netting on the roof of the property.

The aerial ladder platform from Worthing Fire Station in Broadwater was sent to the scene.

The spokesman said: “Crews were able to rescue the seagulls and left them in the care of the RSPCA.”

