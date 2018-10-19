Findon home with breathtaking countryside views in a semi-rural location

This immaculate detached bungalow is in sought-after Findon village with breathtaking countryside views over Nepcote Green.

The property, in Steep Lane, has been recently refurbished with new double glazing, Karndean flooring and carpets throughout, and a new boiler.

Property SUS-181016-090418003

Accommodation comprises a 20ft lounge with sliding doors into garden patio area, open-plan modern fully fitted kitchen/diner, three double bedrooms with en-suite shower room to master, and a family bathroom.

Outside, there are large gardens surrounding the property on this corner plot with a detached garage and off-road parking.

Steep Lane is situated in an idyllic semi-rural location within a few hundred yards of the picturesque Nepcote Green. The charming village of Findon, which is situated within the South Downs National Park, is surrounded by beautiful countryside where there are many footpaths and bridleways.

Findon has a good choice of shops together with many pubs/hotels and restaurants.

Property SUS-181016-090428003

Regular bus services pass through Findon providing access to Worthing town centre, the seafront and surrounding districts.

Price: £550,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 228 Findon Road, Findon Valley, Worthing, BN14 0EJ. Telephone 01903 873999 or email: findon@jacobs-steel.co.uk