Felpham park becomes fifth Arun greenspace to be recognised in annual awards

The number of parks and gardens in Arun recognised in the annual Green Flag Awards has increased to five.

For the first time, Old Rectory Gardens in Felpham will be 'proudly flying' a Keep Britain Tidy Green Flag.

According to Arun District Council, it is the result of 'hours of hard work' from its greenspace team and gardeners from its contractors, Tivoli Group Limited, working alongside a 'dedicated team of volunteers'.

A spokesman said: "Green Flags will also continue to fly high in four Arun parks which retained their status - Mewsbrook Park and Norfolk Gardens in Littlehampton, and Marine Park Gardens in Aldwick and Hotham Park in Bognor Regis.

"The Green Flag Award scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

"As well as being beautifully maintained, the award is also a sign to the public that the green space boasts the highest possible environmental standards and has excellent visitor facilities."

Councillor Dan Purchese, cabinet member for neighbourhood services, praised the dedication of all those involved in maintaining the award-winning parks.

He added: “We are delighted to have boosted the number of Green Flag award-winning green spaces in our district from four to five; Old Rectory Gardens are stunning and very deserving of this honour.

“I’d like to give my congratulations to everyone in our greenspace team and to Tivoli Group Limited who both work so hard to ensure our parks are beautifully maintained, welcoming and safe.

“Credit must also go to the many volunteers who give up their time to help keep our green spaces looking so inviting. Working together they ensure that these parks are fantastic places for residents and visitors to enjoy all year round.”

The district council said a record number of Green Flags were awarded for the 2019 season, with 1970 sites in total reaching the standard required to achieve the prestigious award.

Paul Todd, Green Flag award manager said: “It’s fantastic that we have more Green Flag awards in the UK than ever before, joined this year by 126 international winners.

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag award. We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”