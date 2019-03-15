Family 'furious' as 98-year-old man forced out as Bognor care home shuts down

The family of a 98-year-old man were given two hours to find suitable accommodation after his care home shut down.

Barbara Day, from Bognor Regis said her father, Bill Trodd has been a resident at Royal Bay Residential Care Home in Aldwick Road for the past five years.

Two staff members at the care home. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

A spokesman for the CQC said it had 'no choice' but to shut the care home urgently to protect residents at the home. Read the original story here: Bognor care home shut down due to risk to residents

Barbara said: "We have no complaints at all, apart for the odd niggle — this has come completely out of the blue."

The news came to to them at 2pm today (Friday 15) that the Care Quality Commission (CQC) had taken the decision to close the care home as soon as possible.

"We are furious to say the least, but not with the care home because they are losing the people they love. It could have been done better. Luckily for us, we had been thinking about moving him but we hadn't made arrangements or anything," Barbara said.

A St Johns Ambulance outside the home today. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

She added that Bill is 'remarkably calm' but the feeling at the care home this afternoon was 'pandemonium'. "It just shouldn't happen to a man that's [almost] 99 years old. Who knows what will happen now? Some people may not have relatives anywhere around."

Teams from St Johns Ambulance, the fire service and a removal van were used to get residents and belongings out of the home.