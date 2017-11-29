Experience nature in Arundel with the lottery

This December the public can get up close to stunning wetland wildlife thanks to The National Lottery.

Between December 11 and December 15, 2017, Arundel Wetland Centre is offering two for one admission to National Lottery players to say thanks to the more than £10million the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) has received from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) over the past 20 years.

Players just have to present a National Lottery ticket or scratchcard at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre from to get the discounted entry.

Hannah Clifford from WWT said: “We’re so pleased to be able to say a big thank you to National Lottery players who have helped us ensure that healthy wetland nature thrives and enriches lives here and around the world.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming them to our centres and hope they’ll enjoy exploring our beautiful reserves and meeting our amazing wildlife up close.”