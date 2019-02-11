Welcome to the underwater nursery off the coast of Worthing and Littlehampton. Picture: Matt Doggett

Sneak preview of the wonderful underwater world off the coast of Worthing and Littlehampton, ahead of website launch

The amazing underwater world just off the coast of Worthing and Littlehampton will be revealed on Valentine’s Day, as the Marine Conservation Society asks us to fall in love with the Super-Dads of the sea

Each spring, thousands of Super-Dads migrate across the sea to the Kingmere Marine Conservation Zone in one of nature’s most spectacular events – the trouble is, almost no one knows about it. All that is about to change

