Mewsbrook Park mascot launched in Littlehampton

The Friends of Mewsbrook Park are delighted to welcome their newest member, Monty the Mewsbrook Mallard.

Monty loves the park and wants everyone else to as well. He especially wants children to learn more about the park, why it is important to keep it clean and tidy, its wildlife and plants, and how they can help do their bit for the environment.

Chairman Billy Blanchard-Cooper said: “The committee, who were only elected at the end of April, really want to make a difference and get children and families involved.

“We are so excited to have Monty join us and were delighted to see how well received he was at the launch weekend.

“We have worked non-stop to make sure his unveiling was a success, including giving away hundreds of Monty goodie bags, which included Monty branded bird food, our new Mewsbrook Park leaflet, Monty Quackers, sweets and a colour-in Monty, which children take back to Mewsbrook Park Café for a free small whippy ice-cream.

“The miniature railway, café, boats, Arun District Council and us are all working hard together to make the park an even better place and this is just one of the things we have been planning.”

Monty has lots of plans and as much as he loves being in Mewsbrook Park, he will be seen out at lots of different events, letting people know more about this wonderful area and encouraging everyone to come to the park.

