Highdown Gardens in Worthing offered to Wadars Animal Rescue as hedgehog rehoming site

Highdown Gardens in Worthing is now a hedgehog rehoming site for Wadars Animal Rescue.

The nocturnal creatures are rarely seen by the public but staff know the gardens are an ideal habitat for them.

Wadars animal rescue officer Julie Brewer releasing the hedgehog back into Highdown Gardens

One hedgehog was recently spotted looking very poorly, so staff at the Worthing Borough Council owned site called in the animal rescue charity to help.

After a week in animal hospital, the hedgehog was back to full health and was released back into the wilds at Highdown Gardens by animal rescue officer Julie Brewer.

Head gardener Jo Hooper said she would be happy to take other hedgehogs in the future and Wadars was offered Highdown Gardens as a rehoming site, which means staff be would involved in feeding the animals for a week as they settle in.

Jo said: “As hedgehogs are nocturnal creatures generally, you will only see them during the day if they are having problems, so it is good to know they really are in the gardens.

“The wilder areas of Highdown such as the beech wood walk, where this particular hedgehog was found, are ideal.

“Hedgehogs are excellent in the garden as they eat slugs, snails, caterpillars and other unwanted garden pests and are also very cute.”

