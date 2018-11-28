Emergency services praised for 'fantastic job' after man falls from Worthing car park

The emergency services have been praised for a 'fantastic job' after a man fell from a car park in Worthing.

A man was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton in a very serious condition at around 3.20pm today after falling at the entrance of the High Street multi-storey car park in High Street, Worthing, next to the Guildbourne Centre. Click here to read what happened.

The air ambulance landed in Steyne Gardens, Worthing

There was a large-scale emergency response to the incident, with roads being closed between the car park and Steyne Gardens by police so the ambulance could drive the patient to the open space, where the air ambulance had landed. The park was evacuated while this took place.

Joan Procter, 76, lives in the Warnes building overlooking Steyne Gardens and saw the emergency response.

She said the different services worked 'seamlessly' together: "I just thought they were so efficient and amazing. I felt really lucky to live in a country where life is so valued."

On Facebook, many people praised the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police for their efforts.

Reena Bayley said: "Happened to be driving past this incident earlier and was sat at the traffic lights. The emergency services were doing a fantastic job and hope the poor man involved makes a full recovery."

Tracy Hodgson: "The emergency services are amazing, working so hard to save this man's life."

Reporter John Holden was at the scene of the incident, and saw their hard work first-hand.

He said: "It was great to see how quickly and calmly the emergency services responded in what was clearly quite a stressful situation.

"The way they closed down the area, treated him, got him in the air ambulance and then reopened the area so quickly was very impressive.

"I think we are very lucky to have them and I don't think we should take them for granted."