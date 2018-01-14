One in three graduates in the South East say their degree is pointless

One in three graduates in the South East say gaining their degree has been pointless, new research shows.

It found that:

n 30 per cent of graduates in the South East say their degree was pointless

n 22 per cent of graduates in the South East don’t use their degree in their job

n 35 per cent of all graduates across the UK wish they didn’t go to university at all

Gary Measures, managing director of Able Skills said: “The education, education, education boom in the ‘90s has had a knock on effect.

“Many graduates seem to have taken this on board without seriously considering what they wanted to do post study.

“Evidently, further education is not the best career route for everyone and is such an investment that young people seriously need to consider their skill set and future before taking on such a commitment of their time and money.

“More needs to be done to educate young people on the other options available to prevent another generation making the same mistakes when they could be earning and on a career ladder.”

The research showed that more than half (58%) of graduates in the South East felt they could be in the same position without a degree, while (13%) said their degree was a waste of money.

More than half of the region’s graduates think they could be earning more if they had started working straight from school.

Nationally, the work showed that almost half of all graduates surveyed across the UK (48%) believe they could be earning more if they started working straight from school and (35%) wish they didn’t go to university at all.

Top 10 Most Useless Degrees According to graduates from the South East:

Media Studies

Fashion

Film Studies

Art History

Drama

Religious Studies

Fine Arts

Sports Management

Philosophy

Advertising

Even mainstream subjects have not led graduates across the UK to relevant jobs.

Almost two thirds of all geography and history (62%) graduates admitted they have never used what they learnt in employment. This is followed by a third (33%) who studied psychology or sociology that have also never made use of their learnings.

