Magical moment for Littlehampton schoolgirl

A story about a magic unicorn impressed the judges in a new creative writing competition run by Schoolsworks Multi Academy Trust.

Kacey Keirle from River Beach Primary School in Littlehampton won the category for early years and year one with her story The Magic Unicorn.

All seven of the trust’s schools took part, with prizes available in three age categories.

Zoe Hellyer from Medmerry Primary School in Selsey was the year two and three winner with The Magic Book, and Aaron from Rose Green Junior School in Bognor Regis won the category for years four to six with an untitled story.

Each winner was awarded a £20 book token.

Chris Seaton, chief executive of Schoolsworks, said: “We were amazed by the high quality of entries from across the trust.

“It is clear that we have many extraordinary writers in our schools and it has been fantastic to enable the children to share their ideas in this way and provide a way of celebrating the most exciting stories across all of the schools.

“Congratulations to all the children who took part. They created wonderful stories that were a pleasure to read.”

During the summer term, pupils were challenged to write a creative short story of their choice.

All of the winning and highly commended stories will be published in a special collection that will be available in every Schoolsworks school’s library.

The winning stories are also available to read online at https://www.schoolsworks.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Winning-Stories-b.pdf

