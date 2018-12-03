Lavinia Norfolk Centre volunteers ‘so pleased’ with collection at Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre

Volunteers from the Lavinia Norfolk Centre Charitable Trust enjoyed meeting customers of Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre in Angmering during a fundraising day.

The store arranged the collection day as part of its ongoing support for the trust and £570 was raised for the centre, a specialist support facility at The Angmering School for students with a physical or sensory impairment.

Mark Lephard, assistant manager at Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre, presenting reindeers to 11-year-old Lucy Croke, a student at The Angmering School

Ms Natalie Webb, lead teacher for physical disability, said the volunteers enjoyed meeting the customers and raising awareness for the trust.

They were so pleased to have raised this sum, which will support students in many ways, such as wheelchair repairs and enabling a student to take part in an activity with their peers.

Read more: Determination pays off for A-level art student at The Angmering School

Ms Webb said: “We would like to thank Haskins for their ongoing support, including their generous donation of reindeer soft toys, which will be available for ‘adoption’ at The Angmering School LNC Christmas fayre on Thursday, December 6, from 6pm to 8pm.”

For further information on how to support the Trust and their work, contact the school on 01903 773146.

Haskins Roundstone donates reindeers to bring a smile to children’s faces

Handmade items created by Angmering Made with Love for Turning Tides and Love Your Hospital

Littlehampton mum speaks out for Carers Rights Day

Determination pays off for A-level art student at The Angmering School