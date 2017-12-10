Golf club helps school

Money raised by Ham Manor Golf Club over the past season has been presented to the Lavinia Norfolk Centre Charitable Trust.

Garry Styles, last year’s club captain, and Lynette Chaney, last year’s ladies captain, visited The Angmering School to present a generous cheque to the trust.

The funds will be used to continue to support students with their academic studies and to take part in a wide range of extra-curricular activities.

Natalie Webb, head of physical disability and para sport, said: “We are very grateful to Ham Manor Golf Club for all of their support and nominating us as one of their chosen charities. We hope we have the pleasure of working with them again in the future.”