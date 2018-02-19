Garden centre donates bird boxes to school

Haskins Garden Centre has partnered with Angmering School to promote awareness of National Nest Box Week.

The garden centre has donated 12 bird boxes to the school to be mounted around the school site during National Nest Box Week and spark students’ interest in providing a home for breeding birds and a safe place for them to build a nest. Students and teachers were invited to visit the garden centre last week and pick up their bird boxes.

Carole Burden, head of science, said: “We’re so grateful to Haskins for inviting us to the centre to pick up these bird boxes. We plan to personalise the bird boxes in conjunction with the tech department before mounting them around the school to encourage more house martins and sparrows on site.

“It was so lovely to do something different with the students and they are all over the moon with the bird boxes.”

National Nest Box Week is an annual campaign which aims to encourage people to put up nest boxes to help breeding birds and was established over 20 years ago by the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO). Now an established part of the ornithological calendar, the campaign helps to promote and enhance biodiversity and conservation.

Nick Joad, centre manager at Haskins Garden Centre in Roundstone, commented: “We’re proud to support Angmering School and help promote the importance of looking after our feathered friends, particularly during these colder winter months. Just a little shelter can turn your garden into a vital sanctuary for birds.”

Haskins Garden Centre is located in Angmering.

