GALLERY: Be Your Best Rock Challenge and J Rock

Performances by students in the 2018 Be Your Best Rock Challenge and J Rock have been praised for their positive impact on young people.

More than 1,500 students aged seven to 18 from 24 schools across Sussex, Kent and Surrey took to the stage at The Hawth in Crawley this week to compete for places in the southern finals.

Rustington Community Primary School topped the table in J Rock, for the younger pupils, yesterday with its performance, called Remember.

In Rock Challenge, for high schools, The Angmering School came second on Tuesday with The Dark Side of the Rainbow and Worthing High School, which was taking part for the first time, came fourth on Monday with Hidden Heroes.

Worthing College also competed on Monday, performing Perfect Turmoil, and won seven awards for excellence.

Durrington High School showcased its premier team on Tuesday and won two awards, for healthy lifestyle and for cultural and educational achievement.

Chief Constable Giles York, who presented an award on Monday, said: “Sussex Police is really pleased to support the Be Your Best Foundation Rock Challenge for 2018.

“I’m always amazed by the scale of the positive impact it can have on so many young people in a relatively short period of time.”

He watched Worthing High’s performance, which told of the dangers of the sea and the people who volunteer to save lives on the water, and won a total of nine awards.

Hayley Connor, head of integrated prevention and earliest help at West Sussex County Council, presented The Angmering School team with its prize on Tuesday.

She said: “It was inspiring to see the commitment, creativity and joy of the young people on stage. I loved it.”

The Dark Side of the Rainbow won a total of 11 awards for The Angmering School. It looked at the story behind one of the most iconic films of all time, including the gruelling schedule, starvation, allergic reactions to body paint and life-threatening stunts. It.

Rustington Primary’s piece demonstrated the importance of the wind, the sea and the Earth and reminded people that they need to be protected.

High Sheriff of East Sussex Maureen Chowen, who presented the school with its prize, said: “Tonight was the most amazing and wonderful experience. To see such fantastic talent coming from all ages – they were all amazing. I am so very impressed.”

The challenge offers an opportunity to perform on a professional stage and encourages an adrenalin-based high from performing, rather than using tobacco, alcohol or other drugs.