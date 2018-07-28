Climping pupils’ garden creations win regional prize

Children from Climping are celebrating after winning a prize in the national Better Energy School Awards.

Upcycled garden ornaments, Easter gardens and ‘boggat’ houses made at St Mary’s Primary School were highly commended in the totally creative category.

One of the entries from St Mary's

The children also highlighted the importance of trees in their entries, which jointly won the £100 prize for central and southern England.

Peter Littlewood, director of Young People’s Trust for the Environment, which ran the competition, said: “There has been some very creative environmental learning going on at St Mary’s Primary School this year.

“The children learned about recycling and were invited to make a garden ornament from recycled materials.

“They created some really lovely looking ornaments and it was great that the parents and grandparents lent a hand. They also designed their own Easter gardens and boggat houses, which looked fantastic.

“The children of St Mary’s Primary School have also been very busy in their school grounds.

“They have learned about why trees are so important and are planting a new woodland which is going to be a fantastic addition to the school grounds.

“It’s great that the children are involved in planting the trees, as this will help foster their sense of ownership and pride in the new area they have helped to create.”

The Better Energy School Awards is a nationwide competition for five to 11-year-olds. It aims to generate interest in the environment and raise awareness of the need for sustainable energy sources.

