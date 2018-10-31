East Preston care home rated as ‘requires improvement’ for fourth consecutive time

A care home has been told it requires improvement by the Care Quality Commission for the fourth consecutive time.

Inspectors from the CQC visited The Martlets in Fairlands, East Preston, on September 17 and 18, and published their findings in a report on October 18.

At the previous inspection in January, the home received a rating of ‘requires improvement’ for a third consecutive time, according to the report.

More news:

Worthing leaseholders protest at having to pay to maintain public toilet



Watch armed robber raid a Sussex Tesco and try to steal a police car in ‘harrowing’ attack



Adur and Worthing councils’ weekly bin collections could be scrapped

The report said: “At this inspection, it was evident that the management team and staff had worked hard to implement improvements.

“Feedback about the leadership and management of the home was overwhelmingly positive.

“There was a positive, welcoming atmosphere. The management team strived for improvement and people’s experiences were more positive than at the previous inspection.”

This was reflected in the individual ratings: the care home was rated as ‘good’ for delivering a safe, effective and caring service, and got ‘requires improvement’ for being responsive and well-led.

However, the report acknowledged ‘further areas that needed to be improved, embedded and sustained in practice’, relating to deprivation of liberty safeguards in the Mental Capacity Act 2005, which protects the rights of patients who cannot consent to their care.

The report highlighted the care home was breaching regulations regarding accommodation for persons who require nursing or personal care and treatment of disease, disorder or injury. The home was told to send the CQC a report outlining what action they would be taking.

The care home is registered to accommodate 80 people.

At the time of the inspection there were 58 people living at the premises.