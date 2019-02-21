Driver sought after East Preston hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run in East Preston.

A Sussex Police spokesman said a small black car and a cyclist were involved in a collision at the junction of Sea Road and Vermont Drive at around 9am on Thursday, January 24.

The cyclist fell off his bike and sustained minor injuries, said police, but the driver of the vehicle failed to stop.

Police said the cyclist was treated in hospital for his injuries.

Witnesses to the collision or the driver of the car are asked to report via email at collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, or call 101 quoting 852 of 28/01.