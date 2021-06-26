Driver abandoned overturned car in Worthing - Emergency services 'tied up for hours'

Police and fire crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Boxgrove, Worthing just before 1.20am this morning (Saturday, June 26).

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee said the driver had 'crashed and abandoned their car'.

He added: "Multiple police and West Sussex Fire [Service] resources were tied up for hours dealing with the rollover RTC and searching for the driver.

"She was eventually tracked down and is helping us with our enquiries."

The fire service confirmed that the flipped vehicle was unoccupied.

A spokesperson added: "One crew from Worthing attended to assist with the incident. No persons were trapped and we left the scene at 1.47am."

The incident comes after a crashed van was abandoned 'in the middle of a very dark road' in West Sussex on Thursday night.

Sussex Roads Police