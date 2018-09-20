Crowds gather at Angmering BMX track and skate park to watch talented riders

Riders as young as four showed off their skills and tricks at a BMX fun day featuring ‘amazing talent’.

Families spent the day at Angmering’s BMX track and skate park on Sunday, September 9, watching the competitions and enjoying a display from international freestyle BMX rider GT Bicycles’ Jay Cowley and a national race team in action.

Crowds watched Jay Cowley at the event

Crowds were wowed with Jay’s BMX skills as well as the national race team at 11.30am before racing kicked off at 1pm, followed by a dirt jumping competition.

Other attractions for visitors included a free bouncy castle and assault course.

Jay Cowley was joined by Angmering BMX rider Jay Domin, who also rode with him at the last Angmering BMX promotional open day in September, 2015.

Track specialist Steve Jenks, who built the BMX track in Mayflower Park and hosted the 2015 event, was back as event organiser. He recently resurfaced the track in preparation for the fun day. The event also featured national commentator Tony Knot.

There was the opportunity for those taking part to win a brand new BMX bike on the day, as well as trophies and medals for everyone taking part.

Judges were Jay Cowley and Dangerous Dave, with trophies or medals being awarded to the top three competitors from the races.

Parish Council chairman John Oldfield said: “Thank you to everyone who came to the event and to the riders who competed – we saw some amazing talent and it was a fantastic family day out.”

-----

Great turn-out at Skate Jam event on Lancing Beach Green

Steyning skatepark needed for younger generations

Pensioner fined £100 for being in Worthing car park for 13 minutes