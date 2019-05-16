Yapton man to appear in court after member of the public alerts police to drink-driver

Arun Police has thanked a member of the public for their help after a man was charged with drink driving in Yapton.

Police said officers received a report of a suspected drink driver in Main Road yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, May 15).

Its post on social media read: "Thank you to the member of public who reported a suspected drink driver yesterday at midday in Main Road, Yapton.

"We have charged Dusan Pecha, 34, of Navigation Drive, Yapton with drink driving. He will appear at Worthing Magistrates Court on May 31."