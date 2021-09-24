Police said officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Officers were called to West Park, off Shaftsbury Avenue, at around 4pm on Saturday September 18, after reports came in about a 14-year-old boy who had been assaulted, police said.

The 16-year-old was arrested on Tuesday September 18, and has since been released under investigation whilst the enquiry continues, police said.

Police have arrested Worthing teenager on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

PS Craig Burgess of Worthing Police said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a young victim and we have been able to make a swift arrest following a number of enquiries.