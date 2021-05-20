Worthing roofer was ‘angry with the world’ during drunken Quadrant rampage

Maitland McCleave, 29, of Bridge Close in Worthing, pleaded guilty to using threatening/abusive words and behaviour at Worthing Magistrates’ Court yesterday (May 19), as well as being in possession of cannabis.

Speaking for the prosecution, Melanie Wotton told the court officers received a number of reports on April 17 of a man stopping vehicles and shouting at members of the public in The Quadrant.

Officers found McCleave and spoke to him in an attempt to calm him down, the court heard, but he was ‘very loud and intoxicated, shouting and swearing’. despite repeated warnings.

Worthing Magistrates Court Site shot of the Law Courts, Christchurch Rd, Worthing, West Sussex. Picture: Liz Pearce 07/08/2017 LP170682 SUS-170708-182201008

He was arrested for public order offences and a custody search found a small quantity of cannabis consistent with personal use.

McCleave’s defence counsel, Anthony Bishop, said his client ‘fully accepts his behaviour was inexcusable’.

“He had been drinking too much that night but he says he had been attacked and suffered chipped teeth,” said Mr Bishop.

“When police arrived he was aggrieved and angry. He recognises now they’ve got a job to do but he was just angry with the world at that time, for which he does apologise.”

He said McCleave was not dependent on cannabis, but that his repeated use does keep ‘coming back to bite him’.

He was also receiving treatment for mental health problems including anxiety issues linked to time spent living with his father.

Passing sentence, chairman of the bench David Worcester urged McCleave to get his demons under control.

“You may well have been angry at the world but I think you suffered physically,” said Mr Worcester, referencing McCleave’s chipped teeth.

“It may be the physical consequences of your misdemeanours have a longer lasting effect than the sentence. You may have issues, but rein them in otherwise you end up in court and that doesn’t do you any good at all.”

McCleave was ordered to pay a £120 fine relating to the public disorder charge and a £40 fine for the possession of cannabis.