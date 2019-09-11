Worthing police raids: Eight people arrested and 'large quantity of cash and drugs seized'

Eight people have been arrested in Worthing after a 'large quantity of cash and drugs were seized' in a series of police raids.

A Sussex Police spokesman said officers arrested three people in Grafton Road, Worthing, on the evening of Wednesday, September 4, following concern for a man.

Following this, two Worthing properties were searched and a further five people were arrested and 'a large quantity of cash and drugs were seized by officers', police said.

A police spokesman said: "The items seized were stored by officers in a vacant cell in the Worthing custody block for a short period of time as the evidence store was closed at the time of the seizure."

A 21-year-old woman from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A 23-year-old man from Slough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A 42-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of concerned in the supply of class A drugs and threats to kill.

A 30-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of concerned in the supply of class A drugs, threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 20-year-old woman from Slough arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs, concerned in offer to supply class A drugs and the conceal or disguise or convert or transfer or removal of criminal property.

A 30-year-old man from Worthing arrested on suspicion of concerned in the supply of class A drugs and threats to kill.

These people were later released on police bail until October 2, police said.

The following people arrested were later released on police bail until October 3.

A 55-year-old man from Worthing arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A 42-year-old woman from Worthing arrested on suspicion of the acquire or use or possession of criminal property.